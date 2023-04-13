Greater Atlanta Christian’s powerhouse volleyball program has a new head coach.
The Norcross private school announced Thursday it has promoted assistant coach Crystal Lee to head coach as a replacement for the outgoing Rachel VanderPol. VanderPol led the Spartans to the Class AAAAA state championship in 2022 – with Lee as an assistant — and the AAA state title in 2021.
“I am excited to announce that we have selected Crystal Lee as our new head volleyball coach,” GAC athletic director Tim Hardy said in a release. “Crystal Lee embodies the characteristics we want in a head coach at GAC. First, she has a strong Christian faith that guides her daily life. Second, she has a natural ability to connect with student-athletes and foster trust through relationships. Third, she loves volleyball and has a passion for using the game to develop her athletes as people, as well as players. Finally, she has a clear vision for the future of Spartan volleyball. We are excited to have Coach Lee as our new head volleyball coach at GAC.”
Prior to joining GAC last season, Lee coached from 2019 to 2021 at Johns Creek. She also has coached club volleyball at 575 Volleyball and A5 South.
Lee played college volleyball from 2015-18 at Georgia State, leading the Panthers in attacking her final two seasons and tallying 818 career kills. She was a teammate of Kristina Stinson, North Gwinnett's head coach, early in her college career.
"I am honored and privileged to serve as the head coach of this program, and I look forward to inspiring and developing these young women not only as exceptional athletes but also as outstanding members of the community,” Lee said. “It is my prayer that these young women will be guided into successful lives after GAC, regardless of whether or not they pursue athletics. As an assistant last year, I witnessed the program's success, but I was most inspired by the guiding principles that embody GAC's mission. The rich tradition of academic, spiritual and athletic excellence of GAC is a place that I am honored to be a part of and I'm humbled to take on this role.”
