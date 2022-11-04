Watkins_Denzell.jpg

Denzell Watkins

ROSWELL — Greater Atlanta Christian’s football team came up short in its battle for the No. 3 seed in Region 6-AAAAAAA, falling 45-19 to Centennial on Friday.

The Spartans (5-5) led 13-10 at halftime, but Centennial pulled away with 28 unanswered points in the third quarter.

