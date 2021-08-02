The Tennessee Volunteers football program landed a commitment Monday afternoon from Greater Atlanta Christian offensive lineman Addison Nichols.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior chose Tennessee over his other two finalists, Ohio State and North Carolina. He is a four-star recruit and the highest ranked commitment in the Volunteers’ Class of 2022 class according to 247Sports.com, which have him as the No. 106 player nationally, No. 3 interior lineman and the No. 12 player in Georgia in its composite rankings.
Tennessee has a new head coach in Josh Heupel, who replaced Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt was fired amid an investigation that could potentially bring NCAA sanctions.
He is the second Gwinnett player to commit to Tennessee in a three-day span, joining Hebron Christian wide receiver/defensive back Jack Luttrell. Luttrell is the Volunteers’ first commit in the Class of 2023.
“I really like the culture the new staff is bringing,” Nichols said. “I feel like Coach Heupel and them, they were definitely given a really, really rough program. I feel like their philosophy of family and structure is really, really cool and I feel like they’ll be able to bring Tennessee back to the powerhouse that it was. I’m excited to be a part of it.
“My mom went to Tennessee and my grandparents live up there. It will just be cool with the opportunities I’ll have there. I already have a lot of connections there, especially with NIL the connections I will make will be really good for me. I just feel overall, the opportunities and the family aspect of the coaches, I really like it.”
Nichols, who has committed to the 2022 Adidas All-American Bowl, earned MaxPreps All-American Team honors as a junior, in addition to being all-state, all-county and all-region. He also has been on the basketball, golf and track and field teams during his time at GAC. He maintains a 3.77 GPA and has earned his Eagle Scout award.
Those traits on and off the field made him a coveted recruit, who had plenty to consider from an offer list that reached 30 schools.
“It was fun, but it was also really stressful, especially when it came to this summer,” Nichols said of the recruiting process. “I think I was home three days in June, a lot of traveling. I don’t like airports anymore. But it was good. I’m blessed to have been able to do it. It was fun, but definitely a huge weight off my shoulders knowing where I’m going.
“In the end, it got really, really hard just kind of being torn. It was really, really close and I had to get so in depth on the minor things, so it feels really good to know where I’m going.”
