Greater Atlanta Christian coaches Jackie Bradford, back left, and Bill Burton, back right, pose with their basketball players in front of what is now the Bradford Gymnasium on the Norcross private school's campus.
Greater Atlanta Christian coaching legend Jackie Bradford was named to the 2023 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class.
Special Photo
Greater Atlanta Christian coaching legend Jackie Bradford was named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, which was announced Tuesday by the organization.
Bradford, a Duluth resident, joins a class that also includes former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and pitcher Ron Reed, former Georgia Bulldogs football coach Mark Richt, former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones, former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Al Parker, former Braves and Hawks front office member Stan Kasten and longtime Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey.
Bradford, a Valdosta native, played college basketball at Lipscomb from 1964-66, where he earned honorable mention All-American honors and coached for one season before making his mark at GAC. He was the Spartans’ head basketball coach from 1968-1982, winning three state championships and going 253-82. The Bradford Gymnasium on the Norcross private school’s campus is named in his honor.
After finishing his coaching career, Bradford was a key figure in the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s rise to prominence. He joined the club’s Board of Directors in 1971 and served as president and executive director from 1975-2004. He was inducted into the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
Bradford and the other Hall of Fame selections will be honored at the 67th annual induction ceremony Feb. 25, 2023 at the Macon City Auditorium.
