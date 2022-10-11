Greater Atlanta Christian coaching legend Jackie Bradford was named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, which was announced Tuesday by the organization.

Bradford, a Duluth resident, joins a class that also includes former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and pitcher Ron Reed, former Georgia Bulldogs football coach Mark Richt, former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones, former Georgia Bulldogs tennis player Al Parker, former Braves and Hawks front office member Stan Kasten and longtime Southwest DeKalb football coach Buck Godfrey.

