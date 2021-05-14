ALBANY — Nyla Thompson’s state title in the pole vault got Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls off to a nice start in the Class AAA Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
Thompson cleared 11-6 for the win as the Spartans finished the day second in the team standings with 33 points. They have work to do in Saturday’s running finals with a current 33-point deficit behind first-place Westminster.
GAC also picked up individual points from Morgan Collins (second, 1,600, 5:09.69), Autumn Clark (third, discus, 114-11) and Alana Thomas (third, shot put, 37-6), and from its sixth-place 3,200 relay (10:42.00). The relay featured Maya McFadden, Haile Rowe-Anderson, Jasmine Scruggs and Collins.
