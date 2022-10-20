Plenty is at stake Friday night when Greater Atlanta Christian and Kell play an important Region 6-AAAAA football game. The winner takes over second place in the region behind 4-0 Cambridge, and secures the inside track to the region’s No. 2 seed and a home game in the state playoffs. The loser falls back into a three-way tie with idle Chattahoochee and the winner of Centennial and North Springs, and faces a tense final two weeks to secure a playoff spot.
GAC has won three of four in large part thanks to the passing of quarterback Jack Stanton, who threw six touchdown passes in last Friday’s win over North Springs. Stanton is 85 of 141 passing for 1,320 yards and 17 TDs to three interceptions this season for an offense that leans more heavily toward the pass (1,451 yards) over the run (699 yards).
Braylen Burgess (27-368-4), Xavier Daisy (17-380-8), Aidan McKinnie (8-220-3), Hunter Bryant (11-119) and Gabe Daniels (13-151-1) have been Stanton’s top targets.
Fifth-ranked Kell was unbeaten until last week’s loss to region leader Cambridge. The Longhorns have much more experience in a larger classification than GAC, in its first Class AAAAA season after a GHSA multiplier moved it up from AAA. Kell has played as a AAAAA or higher classification team since 2012, and has made the state playoffs each of those seasons.
