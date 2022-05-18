Award-winning strength and conditioning coach Sean Manuel is headed to Greater Atlanta Christian for the 2022-23 school year.
Manuel, 48, has been successful at the high school and college level in Las Vegas with stints at powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School and the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. He was presented with the Samson National High School Strength Coach of the Year Award in both 2008 and 2012.
“I am excited to announce the hiring of Coach Sean Manuel as our new head strength coach,” GAC athletic director and head football coach Tim Hardy said. “Sean comes to GAC with a wealth of knowledge and experience from his more than 20 years in strength and conditioning. He and his family will be moving to Georgia from Las Vegas where he served as the director of strength and conditioning at UNLV. Prior to that, he was the head strength coach at Bishop Gorman, a high school athletic powerhouse.
“He is a positive and inspirational coach who will bring high energy to our performance training program. His training program places special emphasis on injury resilience, functional mobility and power development. In addition to his training expertise, Coach Manuel has a deep Christian faith. He is passionate about investing into the hearts and minds of student-athletes, helping them to achieve their full potential. We believe that he will make a powerful impact on all of our student-athletes and are excited to welcome Coach Manuel and his family to GAC.”
Manuel led Bishop Gorman’s strength program from 2010-16, and helped the football team to three national championships (with a 45-0 record) and eight state championships. He also helped the high school win five basketball state titles and one baseball state title, training more than 60 Division I scholarship winners and seven All-Americans, including three McDonald’s All-Americans in basketball.
He joined the UNLV football program as director of strength and conditioning in 2017. His past experience also includes a tenure from 2001-04 as the lead minister for Bay Area Christian Church.
Manuel and his wife Rebekah have five children — Jaden, Mar, Aliana, Santino and Alessia.
“My family and I are truly excited to become a part of the GACS family,” said Manuel, who arrives in Georgia later this month to begin summer performance training June 6. “We are looking forward to being contributors to the tradition of excellence that the school has built. My wife and I truly feel the favor of God as He brings us into this spiritual community. My family and I look forward to connecting and building with everyone soon.”
Manuel played college football at New Mexico State, where he was an All-American tight end. He was a seventh-round NFL Draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 1996.
