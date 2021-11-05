NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s football team got going with a special teams touchdown Friday night, and coasted to a 45-18 win over Redan.
The Spartans (4-6) travel to unbeaten Cherokee Bluff next week for the first round of the state playoffs.
After a scoreless first quarter, GAC blocked a punt that Will Gary recovered in the end zone for the game’s first points. Josh Sharpe found Will Hardy for a 53-yard touchdown pass two minutes later for a 14-0 lead. Gannon Hearst (14 rushes, 94 yards) pushed the lead to 21-0 just 30 seconds before halftime, but Redan responded quickly with a 50-yard TD pass from Antoine Hector to Xavian Green with one second left in the half.
Sharpe (13 of 22 passing, 204 yards) helped put the game away in the third quarter, rushing for a 1-yard score and throwing a 28-yard TD pass to Josh Williamson for a 35-6 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter. Williamson had seven catches for 113 yards, and Hardy was close behind with three catches for 72 yards.
Redan’s Daemon Jones scored on a 1-yard run on the final play of the third before GAC tacked on two more scores in the fourth quarter, a 23-yard field goal from Branan Rountree and a 1-yard TD run from Cardell Robinson.
Redan’s Votarres Thaxton added a late 2-yard TD run.
