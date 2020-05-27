Greater Atlanta Christian grad Carson Taylor, a sophomore catcher at Virginia Tech, was named a third-team All-American for the 2020 season by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Taylor led the Hokies in almost every offensive category in the 16-game season and finished ranked in the NCAA in 13 categories. During the season, he had a team-best seven multi-hit games, including two with four, added a team-high four multi-RBI games, including a career-high five, and led the team with five multi-run scoring games, scoring a career-high tying four times once.
He ended the season on a career-best six-game hitting streak, as he raised his batting average from .364 to .431. In the final nine games of the season, he raised his average 123 points from .308, and also reached base in the last 12 games.
Taylor led the team with the .431 batting average, as well as 25 hits, seven doubles and one triple (T-1st). He hit two home runs (second) for a team-best 40 total bases and a .690 slugging percentage. He added team-highs with 19 runs scored, 20 RBIs and 12 walks. He was hit by three pitches (T-1st) for a team-best .541 on-base percentage, hit one sacrifice fly and was 2-for-2 in stolen base attempts.
