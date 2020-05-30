Former Greater Atlanta Christian star Malcolm Brogdon joined fellow NBA player and Atlanta area native Jaylen Brown’s peaceful protest in Atlanta on Saturday.
The two were joined by Atlanta Hawks forward Justin Anderson, rapper Lil Yachty and others in a march from the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial beside Ebenezer Baptist Church to the state capitol and back.
Brogdon was among those who spoke to the crowd with a megaphone.
“I got brothers, I got sisters, I got friends that are in the streets that are out here that haven’t made it to this level that are experiencing it, that are getting pulled over, just discrimination day after day, dealing with the same bull (expletive),” Brogdon said. “This is systematic. We don’t have to burn down our homes. We built this city. This is the mostly proudly black city in the world, in the world, man. Let’s take some pride in that. Let’s focus our energy. Let’s enjoy this together. This is a moment. We have leverage right now. We have a moment in time.
“People are going to look back. Our kids are going to look back at this and say you were a part of that. I got a grandfather that marched next to Dr. King in the ‘60s. He was amazing. He would be proud to see us all here. We’ve got to keep pushing forward. Jaylen, man, has led this charge. Man, I’m proud of him. We need more leaders.”
Brown organized the march over concerns with recent events, most recently the Minneapolis death of George Floyd, who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for minutes. The event has sparked protests, both peaceful and otherwise, in cities across the U.S.
“We’re raising awareness for some of the injustices we’ve been seeing,” Brown said on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.