Greater Atlanta Christian grad Nathan Burton, who holds over 15 years of football coaching experience, has been named the Kennesaw State defensive coordinator, head coach Brian Bohannon announced Wednesday morning.
Burton arrives to Kennesaw State after spending last season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League. With the Breakers, the Lilburn native served as the secondary coach for a defense that led the league in fewest points per game (16.4), pass yards allowed per game (163.9) and red zone defense (38.5%).
“Really excited to have Coach Burton join the staff,” said Bohannon. “His experience as a defensive coordinator will pay great dividends to our program as we transition into Conference USA.”
Prior to the USFL, Burton was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach from 2019-2021 at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. In his first season assisting the defense, the Yellow Jackets ranked in the top 25 nationally in red zone defense (.774) and were among the nation’s top 40 in pass defense (207.7 yards per game).
During the 2020 season, Georgia Tech’s defense ranked in the top 25 in two categories within the turnover department. The team finished the year second in the nation in fumble recoveries (12) and was 25th in total takeaways (18).
Under Burton’s leadership, Yellow Jacket safety Tariq Carpenter was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Burton also coached defensive back Juanyeh Thomas to an All-ACC honorable mention season which led to a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
Before his time on The Flats, Burton spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach at Temple. The Owls scored eight defensive touchdowns, which was tops in the country, and ranked third in forced turnovers (31) and fumble recoveries (13). Temple also intercepted 18 passes which ranked fourth nationally.
Prior to his success at Temple, Burton served as a defensive quality control assistant at NC State in 2017. The Wolfpack finished the season third in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in rushing defense, yielding 131.0 yards per game. NC State also ranked fifth in sacks per game with 2.31.
Burton spent five seasons as a defensive coordinator at the Division II level from 2012-2016 before joining the coaching staff at NC State. He coached three seasons at the University of West Alabama (2014-2016) and two at Shorter University (2012-2013).
Burton’s West Alabama defense led the Gulf South Conference (GSC) in rushing defense (2015) and ranked first in total defense, pass defense and interceptions in 2014. While coaching at Shorter, he coordinated the GSC’s No. 2-ranked defense and led the Hawks to a winning record in their transitional season from NAIA to Division II.
From 2010-2012, Burton was a linebackers, special teams, and secondary coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin. He also made a stop at Oklahoma State in 2009 as a graduate assistant coach.
Burton got his start in coaching at Georgia Tech, where he served as the team’s graduate assistant coach for four seasons under head coaches Chan Gailey and Paul Johnson (2005-2008).
The metro Atlanta native first arrived to Georgia Tech as a walk-on student-athlete in 2001. In his time at Tech, Burton earned a scholarship and went on to lead the Yellow Jackets to three bowl wins including the Seattle Bowl, Humanitarian Bowl and Champs Sports Bowl.
The football standout was known by his teammates as “The Admiral,” and was named the 2004 Yellow Jackets’ Lifter of the Year for his accomplishments in the weight room. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in applied biology in 2005.
Burton was a two-time all-Gwinnett County selection as a wide receiver and quarterback at GAC. He and his wife, Britney, have four sons: Charlie, Grady, Isaac and William.
