Nathan_Burton_01.jpg

Greater Atlanta Christian grad Nathan Burton talks to players during a 2019 Georgia Tech football practice.

 Georgia Tech Athletics/Danny Karnik

Greater Atlanta Christian grad Nathan Burton, who holds over 15 years of football coaching experience, has been named the Kennesaw State defensive coordinator, head coach Brian Bohannon announced Wednesday morning.

Burton arrives to Kennesaw State after spending last season with the New Orleans Breakers of the United States Football League. With the Breakers, the Lilburn native served as the secondary coach for a defense that led the league in fewest points per game (16.4), pass yards allowed per game (163.9) and red zone defense (38.5%).

