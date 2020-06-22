Greater Atlanta Christian grad Carson Taylor has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who selected him in the fourth round of this year’s MLB Draft.
Taylor, a catcher who played college baseball at Virginia Tech, received a $400,000 signing bonus, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com. The slot value for that pick in the draft was $434,300.
