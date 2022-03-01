May 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jasmine Jones of Southern California wins a women's 100m hurdles heat in 13.02 during the Pac-12 Championships at Cromwell Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jasmine Jones, a sophomore at Southern California, won the 60-meter hurdles title in last weekend’s Pac-12 Invitational, the conference’s indoor track and field championship meet.
Jones won the event in 8.06 seconds, in addition to running on a first-place 1,600 relay that clocked a time of 3:31.49.
Teammate Kimberly Harris, a Buford grad, was fourth in the 400 at 53.18. California senior Ijeoma Uche, a Collins Hill grad, took third in the women’s long jump at 18 feet, 11 3/4 inches.
In the men’s meet, USC junior and Brookwood grad Nick Ramey was runner-up in the 400 with a time of 46.42.
