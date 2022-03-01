urgent Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jada Jones repeats as Ivy League hurdles champion From Staff Reports Mar 1, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harvard's Jada Jones, middle, runs during a college hurdles race. Harvard Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jada Jones, a senior at Harvard, repeated as champion in the 60-meter hurdles at the Ivy League Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend. Jones won in 8.28 seconds, breaking her own school record for the second time. Her performance helped Harvard to the women’s team title. Recommended for you +47 PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 28 Photos of dogs — and one hamster and one Guinea pig — up for adoption at Barrow County Animal Control for the week of Feb. 28, 2022. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ivy League Harvard Jada Jones Sport University Athletics Hurdles Champion Track And Field Championship More Sports +2 Sports urgent Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jasmine Jones' title leads locals at Pac-12 championship meet From Staff Reports 53 min ago 0 Sports urgent Buford grad Erin Marsh wins three medals (two golds) at ACC championship meet From Staff Reports 57 min ago 0 Sports urgent Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jada Jones repeats as Ivy League hurdles champion From Staff Reports 55 min ago 0 Sports urgent Wesleyan grad Mikayla Coombs named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year From Staff Reports 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Wild Cat Gets A Pittie Sister Who Can Keep Up With Him | The Dodo Odd Couples Dementia linked to entering menopause before age 40, study says +2 Greater Atlanta Christian grad Jasmine Jones' title leads locals at Pac-12 championship meet Buford grad Erin Marsh wins three medals (two golds) at ACC championship meet {{title}} Latest Federal court upholds Georgia redistricting maps Gwinnett Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson lifts face mask mandate in county government-owned facilities Run The Reagan road race draws more than 1,000 runners, supports three local nonprofits Europe's Mars rover 'very unlikely' to launch in 2022 due to Ukraine invasion Blinken condemns Russia for killing civilians in Ukraine » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools appoints new Starling Elementary School principalSeckinger High School's latest coaching hires include 3 Gwinnett graduatesGwinnett County Public Schools drops face mask mandate after new guidance from CDCPROGRESS: Former Olympic Tennis Center site expected to become 'signature southern gateway' for Gwinnett CountyMother kills son, takes her own life at Loganville area home, Gwinnett police sayAt least three people plan to run in open Gwinnett County school board District 4 raceShooting near Lawrenceville leaves one dead, another in critical condition, Gwinnett County police sayPROGRESS: Snellville's Grove at Towne Center will transform city's downtown areaAfter 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theaterPROGRESS: Exchange @ Gwinnett has already added tens of millions of dollars in property value near Mall of Georgia, hundreds of millions more expected CollectionsON THE MARKET: This secluded Buford home on 7 acres has a large workshop and its own bridgeWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 27, 2022GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Feb. 25-27PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Run The Reagan road race — Part IIPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 28ON THE MARKET: The Dollar House — a 1910 craftsman-style home in Suwanee — is one of a kindPROGRESS 2022: Year of the Mega Project in Gwinnett CountyPHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Run The Reagan road race — Part I10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Feb. 27PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 21 CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)Lawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2)Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2)ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools honors Counselors of the Year (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-2414 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(800)462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you think the United States is doing enough to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. The sanctions will be effective and the U.S. doesn't need to get more involved. No. The U.S. could do a lot more without sending troops to fight Russia directly. I don't know. This is a really complicated issue. I am not keeping up with the crisis in Ukraine. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.