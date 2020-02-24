Greater Atlanta Christian grad Hunter McIntosh was named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week on Monday, earning the award for the fourth time this season.
The Elon University freshman earned the award after a career-high 27 points and five assists in a 70-62 road win over James Madison. He made 8 of 9 field goals, including a career-best six 3-pointers. He also had eight points and four assists in a loss to Towson.
McIntosh is the second Elon player in program history to earn the CAA award at least four times — the other is Mill Creek grad Elijah Bryant (2014-15).
