Greater Atlanta Christian grad Hunter McIntosh was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year on Friday.
The Elon University (N.C.) freshman led all CAA freshmen in scoring (11.5) and finished in the league’s top 10 at 3.1 assists per game. He won the CAA Rookie of the Week award a conference-best four times.
