Former Greater Atlanta Christian star Davis Mills saw his NFL dreams come true Friday night.
The quarterback, fresh off a college career at Stanford, was drafted in the third round (No. 67 overall) by the Houston Texans, who are dealing with offseason controversy surrounding starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson’s status is uncertain after being hit by a wave of lawsuits involving improper behavior with massage therapists.
Mills is the first Gwinnett quarterback taken in the NFL Draft since South Gwinnett grad David Greene was selected in the 2005 third round by the Seattle Seahawks. He was the third quarterback from Georgia drafted after two went in the first round, Cartersville’s Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Harrison’s Justin Fields at No. 11 overall to the Chicago Bears.
With issues looming on Watson, the Texans addressed quarterback in the third round with Mills. He joins a current quarterback roster that features Watson, 11-year veteran Tyrod Taylor (the likely starter if Watson is out) and Ryan Finley.
Mills had one of the most limited college resumés among the top quarterback prospects, making only 11 starts at Stanford. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder took a redshirt season in 2017, dealt with a knee injury and played only one game as a reserve in 2018. He made six starts in 2019, including a school-record 504 passing yards against Washington State, and made five more starts in the 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and Pac-12 restrictions.
He threw for 1,508 yards and seven touchdowns in his five starts, and rushed for three more scores. Following the season, he performed well at Stanford’s Pro Day and showed solid mobility with 40-yard dash times of 4.66 and 4.58 seconds.
“This guy has some impressive, impressive film,” said ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who joined Mel Kiper Jr. in raving about Mills’ talents.
As a GAC senior, Mills was ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 1 pro style quarterback, the No. 1 player in Georgia and the No. 15 player nationally.
Tremble goes in third round
Former Wesleyan tight end Tommy Tremble was selected in the third round of Friday’s NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
Tremble, who went No. 83 overall, played college football at Notre Dame and made his mark as a physical, blocking tight end. He is the son of former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back.
Tremble transferred to Wesleyan for his senior season, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in his second game. He previously played at Johns Creek.
