Greater Atlanta Christian grad Davis Mills was among the 60 NFL rookies, projected as marketable stars in the future, selected for the NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere Class of 2021.
The 27-year-old program, presented by Panini America, gives rookies a chance to learn the business of football and jumpstart their endorsement careers. Players are chosen for the event based on position, college performance, draft status and overall demand and marketability.
This year’s Rookie Premiere program featured NFLPA partners and industry experts, including Panini America, Sleep Number and P&G, as well as former and current NFL players Emmitt Smith, Ryan Clark, Dak Prescott and Tyler Lockett.
Mills, a quarterback out of Stanford, was a third-round pick of the Houston Texans in this year’s NFL Draft.
