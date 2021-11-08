University of Florida assistant coach Christian Robinson, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, speaks to his players during the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the University of Michigan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Florida confirmed the firing of defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and running game coordinator/offensive line coach John Hevesy on Monday, less than 48 hours after a 40-17 loss to South Carolina.
Christian Robinson, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, will assume play-calling duties for the Gators' defense as the replacement for Grantham. Robinson, who is on his fourth season with Florida, was linebackers coach prior to the staff shakeup.
Robinson’s position at Florida is his first full-time coaching job, following graduate assistant stops at his alma mater, Georgia (2013-14), Ole Miss (2015-16) and Mississippi State (2017). He played linebacker for Grantham at Georgia and coached with him in 2017 at Mississippi State. Robinson's father, Ken, was head coach at both Greater Atlanta Christian and Providence Christian.
Grantham spent four seasons as defensive coordinator. Hevesy held his position since 2018, but his ties to head coach Dan Mullen were deep, having worked with Mullen as an assistant coach at Bowling Green in 2001.
After a 3-1 start to the season, the Gators have gone 2-4, including three straight losses. They are 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference.
Mullen said Michael Sollene, a grad assistant on offense since 2020, will coach the offensive line the rest of the season.
Former Syracuse and UConn coach Paul Pasqualoni, special assistant to Mullen, will move to an unspecified on-field role for the remainder of the season.
Mullen's job security is far from assured. Since Mullen took over the program in 2018, the Gators have posted a 33-14 record and are 2-1 in bowl games, yet the feeling among fans is that the team has underachieved.
That feeling was heightened Saturday after the loss to the Gamecocks. The Gators entered as a three-touchdown favorite.
"I didn't see it coming," Mullen told reporters after the game. "I'm obviously really disappointed. You give them credit. Their guys played really well. They made plays that were there to be made. I've coached a long time so I don't know that stuff is stunning ever to me. I didn't see the game playing out this way, so I was very disappointed and our players were disappointed."
Mullen is the sixth-highest paid coach in college football, earning $7.57 million, according to the USA Today coaches salary database. He has a $12 million buyout.
Florida, yet to be bowl eligible, closes the season with games against Samford on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Missouri and Nov. 27 vs. Florida State.
