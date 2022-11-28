On his first trip down the floor against Georgia State, Ben Sheppard pulled up for a 3-pointer and hit nothing but the bottom of the net. It was a successful start for the former Greater Atlanta Christian School basketball standout who is now one of the top players at Belmont University.
“And then I didn’t hit another one,” Sheppard said with a laugh. “Sometimes games are like that.”
That’s not quite true. Sheppard wound up hitting another trey and scoring 15 points upon his return to Atlanta and helped the Bruins emerge with a 68-66 win Sunday before a large group of hard-core Belmont friends and families.
“It was super fun,” Sheppard said. “I’ve been excited for this game all year. I had a lot of people in the stands and it was fun to see all the people I love in the stands.”
Sheppard is a key piece in the Belmont attack, which features one of the most productive 3-point based offenses in the country. The Bruins have fashioned their own niche and it works. Belmont has won 20-plus games and been to the postseason in 15 of the last 17 years.
Sheppard, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, is a big reason why Belmont is on track to have another successful run. He leads the team in scoring at 20.3 points per game and went for 27 against George Mason. He’s shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 37 percent on 3-pointers.
Sheppard said he grew up watching Belmont basketball on television and was eager to be a part of the program.
“They were always one of my favorite mid-major schools,” he said. “And I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to play in Nashville. I love the city. Great coaching staff. Great people.”
Sheppard has been a key contributor since his freshman season when he played 32 games off the bench. As a sophomore he averaged 10.5 points and he upped that to 16.2 points as a junior. He also embraced the concept of being a perimeter player who doesn’t mind getting after it on defense.
“When I first got to college, coach told me if I wanted to play, I’d have to play defense,” he said. “So I took pride in that. That’s how I found my minutes earlier in my career. My offensive game developed some and it just started on the defensive end.”
Sheppard said he has made himself become more of a playmaker and his comfort showed. More than once against Georgia State he was able to find one of the big guys under the basket for an open look. He’s already got 26 assists in six games; his best was 60 assists in 27 games in 2020-21.
“I’ve really worked on being a playmaker during the off-season … passing, dribbling, shooting,” he said.
Other people are starting to notice, too. He was named to the preseason All-Missouri Valley team and was recently named to the watchlist for the Lou Henson Award, given annually to the best player in mid-major college basketball.
“It feels good,” he said. “It’s definitely a compliment to all the hard work I put in this offseason. I’m just focused on being productive and doing the best we can.”
