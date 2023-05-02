...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Belmont University men's basketball standout Ben Sheppard, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, has been invited to the 2023 NBA Combine.
The 2023 NBA Combine will take place May 15-21 in Chicago. Live coverage of the 2023 NBA Combine will be on the ESPN family of networks and NBA TV.
Sheppard, a 6-foot-6 guard, was a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year award, and posted 29 double figure scoring games, including 12 games with 20 or more points.
The first player in the conference named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week three times this season, Sheppard was the only player this season named All-MVC First Team and MVC All-Defensive Team.
Named to the Paradise Jam All-Tournament Team, Sheppard ranked among conference leaders in 16 statistical categories, including second in field goals made, third in total points and points per game and fourth in 3-point field goals made.
The Atlanta native stood among select company in college basketball as players with at least 1,500 points, 450 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals.
A two-time first team all-conference and NABC All-District selection, Sheppard joined program legends Ian Clark and Kerron Johnson to earn first team all-conference honors in consecutive seasons in two different conferences.
Sheppard joined NBA Champion Clark, Cleveland Cavalier guard Dylan Windler and J.J. Mann as the only Belmont players of the NCAA Division I era to score 600 or more points in a season.
Sheppard was also runner-up for the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the MVC Player of Year.
Among his notable performances, Sheppard scored a career-high 41 points at Tennessee Tech, a conference season-high 35 points at Murray State Feb. 1 and 33 points vs. Middle Tennessee Dec. 10.
He made the game-winning shot at Bradley Jan. 21, game-winning free throws vs. Indiana State Feb. 22, and scored eight points in 100-seconds to give Belmont the lead late against Indiana State in the MVC quarterfinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.