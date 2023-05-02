Belmont beats Valparaiso

Greater Atlanta Christian grad Ben Sheppard drives to the basket in a victory over Valparaiso at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 1, 2022.

 Sam Simpkins/Belmont Athletics

Belmont University men's basketball standout Ben Sheppard, a Greater Atlanta Christian grad, has been invited to the 2023 NBA Combine.

The 2023 NBA Combine will take place May 15-21 in Chicago. Live coverage of the 2023 NBA Combine will be on the ESPN family of networks and NBA TV.

