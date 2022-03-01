Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Belmont Bruins guard Ben Sheppard (22) lays the ball in against the Murray State Racers during first half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Greater Atlanta Christian grad Ben Sheppard, a junior at Belmont University (Tenn.), was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first team for men’s basketball on Tuesday.
Sheppard emerged as one of the most dynamic and productive two-way players in college basketball this season. The 6-foot-6 guard averages a team-leading 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals, and ranks among OVC leaders in 12 statistical categories, including first in 2-point field goal percentage in league games (.663), second in effective field goal percentage (.626), third in 3-point field goals (70) and fourth in points (506).
Sheppard has posted a team-high 27 double figure scoring games. He scored a career-high 41 points at Tennessee Tech (2/5/22), the OVC single-game scoring high this season, becoming one of only 18 players to post a 40-point game in 2021-22. His 25-point performance vs. MAAC champion Iona led Belmont to the ESPN Events Invitational championship game.
"Ben is the epitome of personal development," Alexander said. "He was an important role player as a freshman, a starter and significant contributor as a sophomore, and now our team's leading scorer and first team all-conference player. Ben is a model of consistency for our team and is a pleasure to coach."
Sheppard has the third-highest offensive player rating in the OVC by Pomeroy.
