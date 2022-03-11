MACON — At the end of a 32-minute battle against heavily favored Lumpkin County, Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team finally ran out of gas.
The Spartans fell 51-47 in the Class AAA state championship game after holding a 40-32 lead entering the fourth quarter against a Lumpkin team that entered the game on a 27-game winning streak dating back to November.
“It hurts,” GAC head coach Jessica Guarneri said. “But it hurts because they’re at this spot. If it doesn’t hurt, we don't deserve to be here.”
Lumpkin County (30-1) took the lead on a Kate Jackson layup with 30.3 seconds remaining, and produced a stop when the Spartans were called for traveling at the other end with 6.3 seconds left. Mary Mullinax sank both free throws at the other end after the ensuing foul, and all that was left for GAC (25-7) was heartbreak in Macon for the second consecutive season.
“I’m not taking anything away from my kids,” Guarneri said. “They came out the absolute underdog today, nobody expected us to give these guys a game. We were in the driver’s seat and we made some errors down the line, and I’ll take the blame for that.”
For most of the afternoon, it looked like the Spartans were going to avenge last season’s championship game loss and win a second state title in three seasons. Guarneri’s team jumped out to an 11-2 lead and did not trail at any point in the first three quarters. Kaleigh Addie scored 16 points to lead the team, including nine in the third quarter, and Jaci Bolden added 13 on 6 of 12 shooting.
Turnovers were a major problem for Lumpkin County with 10 in the first half causing the offense to continually sputter. It never fell completely out of the game, but the Spartans were in firm control from the opening tip on.
When Sydney Lucas hit a 3-pointer in the corner as the third quarter buzzer sounded to give the Spartans an eight-point lead going into the final frame, it looked like it was going to be their day.
But then came the scoring drought.
Guarneri’s team went over five minutes without a bucket to open the decisive quarter, allowing a 14-0 run on the other end that flipped the game on its head. GAC shot just 3 of 11 (27.1 percent) from the field in the fourth quarter and did not make a 3-pointer after hitting five in the first three quarters.
Lumpkin County sophomore Averie Jones scored 10 points in the frame, including a personal 8-0 run as part of that larger 14-0 run to launch her team in front. Jones led all scorers in the game with 17 points, closely followed by Jackson’s 15 and 13 rebounds.
“Lumpkin is Lumpkin,” Guarneri said. “They’re amazing, they’re incredible. And when you give them room to breathe, they’re going to make you pay. And they made us pay. I think maybe we got a little too comfortable. We lost that killer instinct offensively.”
GAC did have one more rally in it after falling behind 46-40. The Spartans used two steals to turn into four easy transition points in the last two minutes, capped off when Addie secured the last of her six steals on the game and scored the game-tying layup with 50 seconds remaining.
But the ball was back in Lumpkin County's possession with the score tied at 47, and a Jackson layup out of a timeout off a set play made it 49-47. GAC never got a shot up on its final possession, with Lumpkin County winning the fourth quarter 19-7 when all the dust settled.
Amidst the bitter disappointment of falling at the final hurdle, Guarneri still acknowledged everything her team did to make it to the summit of Georgia high school basketball.
“I think it was difficult for us to come together as a unit,” Guarneri said. “In any situation when you’re so guard heavy and don’t have any post players and you’re asking kids to play out of their positions and out of their roles, it takes away from them offensively and they’ve got to make sacrifices for the team.
“But at one point late in the year — it always seems to happen late for us — we realized if we do what we’re supposed to do, we can be extremely successful. We hit that point, and things started rolling for us.”
