COLUMBUS — A small contingent of athletes maintained Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls track and field tradition Saturday.

The Spartans, lighter than many years in their number of state qualifiers, still made their debut at the Class AAAAA meet with a state championship, their fifth in the last seven state meets and eighth all-time title in the sport. All eight championships have come under longtime head coach Brad Kinser, in his 34th season at the Norcross private school.

