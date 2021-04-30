Greater Atlanta Christian edged Westminster for the girls team title in this week’s Region 5-AAA Track and Field Championships.
The host Spartans finished with 190 points for a slim three-point win over Westminster, which saw its boys team win the boys crown with 190 points. GAC’s boys were third at 99.
Individual region champions for the GAC girls were
The Spartans’ girls region champs were Trinity Rossum (100, 11.68 seconds and 200, 24.37), Nyla Thompson (pole vault, 11 feet) and Alana Thomas (shot put, 38-4 1/2 and discus, 112-5). Nia Wilson was second to Rossum in both the 100 (11.92) and 200 (24.58), and Autumn Clark was runner-up in the shot put (33-9) and discus (110-11). The GAC girls also won the 400 relay (46.67).
GAC’s Colton Harsh won the boys 3,200 (10:14.54) and was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:29.90). The Spartans also won the boys 3,200 relay in 8:32.01.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.