TOCCOA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls tennis team will play for the Class AAA state championship.
The Spartans defeated host Stephens County 3-1 Friday in the Final Four, earning a state finals matchup with Region 5-AAA rival Westminster. Westminster is the 5-AAA champion and GAC is the region’s No. 2 seed.
The championship match will be May 8 at 9 a.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
