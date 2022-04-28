WATKINSVILLE — For the second straight soccer season, the Greater Atlanta Christian girls will play for the Class AAA state championship.
The No. 2-ranked Spartans blanked No. 6 Oconee County 3-0 Thursday night — their fourth shutout in four state playoff games — for a return to the state finals, where they will face the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 1 Westminster and No. 3 Cherokee Bluff. The championship game will be Wednesday, May 4 at 5 p.m. at McEachern.
“All these girls are really excited (to make the finals again),” said GAC girls coach Tia Graves, whose team lost to Westminster in the 2021 title game. “We have a really big senior group. Through the 2020 season we were expecting to get to that championship game and it got cut short (by the COVID-19 pandemic). These senior girls deserve to be here. They’ve worked hard for it. I’m more happy for them, just because I know they’ve been through a lot.”
While the seniors were pivotal, the offense in the semifinal win at Oconee was fueled by youth.
Reese Black, a sophomore, played a part in all three goals, scoring two herself and assisting another. Her first goal in the 25th minute, off a nice cross from freshman Sophia Asiain, made sure the Spartans (15-3-3) had a 1-0 halftime lead.
“Reese has been a big answer for us,” Graves said of Black, in her first season at GAC after spending her freshman year at Marist.
In the 56th minute, Black crossed in front to sophomore Isa Moreno, who punched in a goal for a 2-0 lead. Black found space in the 73rd minute, turned and fired in GAC’s third and final goal.
That was plenty for the Spartans’ stout defense, which posted its seventh straight shutout and kept the heat off goalkeeper Denver Tolson all night. Freshman Kai Price, freshman Kelsey Flood, sophomore Ava Timberlake, junior Reagan Williams and senior Marilee Karinshak led the defensive effort.
“I think defense is really just mental when you get on this stage and there’s a lot on the line,” Graves said. “We have a really young back line. Our two center backs are freshmen and one of our outside backs is a freshman and one is a junior. The big thing was just keeping them confident in their abilities.”
GAC also had to navigate a critical loss to get back to the finals — an injury to star senior Micah Bryant. The South Carolina recruit, a prolific scorer throughout her high school career, suffered a foot injury March 10 at Mountain View and hasn’t been able to return.
“Micah fractured her foot in club matches, and she missed the first few weeks, but came back and contributed right away of course,” Graves said. “In the Mountain View game, she re-fractured it. Obviously it was a big blow for us. … It really hurts my heart to see it. It was a little bit of an option for her to go (to college) early like Molly Pritchard (who graduated in December and joined Ohio State for the spring season). But the fact that she stayed because she wanted to finish out her year here as a lifer at GAC, it really meant a lot to me and it makes me emotional that she wasn’t able to compete every game. She was on pace to set a lot of records for us. She means a lot to this program, not just as a player, but as a person.”
Without Bryant, GAC has found a way to manufacture offense to go with its impressive defense. One more game with that formula could bring the program’s first state championship since 2015.
“We were here last year so we kind of are expecting it to be similar,” Graves said. “No matter who comes out on the other side, the game’s going to be more intense than this. The fact that it’s going to be on turf is going to speed up the game. We’ve got to be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.