POWDER SPRINGS — For nearly an entire half, Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls soccer team held on against the heavily favored Westminster Wildcats in the Class AAA state championship game.
But with just over a minute remaining in the first half the dam finally broke, and the Spartans never recovered.
Westminster piled on a trio of second-half goals to win 4-0 Wednesday, claiming its seventh consecutive state championship in convincing fashion.
GAC dealt with intense pressure straight from the opening whistle, but weathered the storm through most of the first half. The Wildcats had four corner kicks and 11 total shots in the first half with almost all of the possession, but could not find the opening goal through all of the pressure. An already banged up GAC squad suffered another critical injury, this time when starting goalkeeper Denver Tolson left the game with a knee injury inside the opening 10 minutes.
“We definitely persisted through this game,” GAC head coach Tia Graves said. “Obviously we had a lot of girls still playing hurt. Obviously our goalie went down — she’s committed to Harvard, that was a big blow mentally.”
Westminster (19-1) completely hemmed the Spartans (15-4-3) inside their own half in the opening half, but it looked like GAC was going to at least make it into the locker room for a chance to regroup with a 0-0 score still intact. Henley Tippins popped up just in time to prevent this.
The Georgetown commit fired in a shot from outside the penalty area into the bottom left hand corner of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance for a save with a perfectly placed shot. The goal game with just one minute and eight seconds remaining in the first half, a crushing blow right before the intermission.
“I think it hurt our momentum a little bit,” Graves said about the late goal. “If we would’ve gone in 0-0, I think maybe it would’ve been a little different. But we’ve had a lot of things to overcome, and Westminster is a great team. We knew that coming in. They have a seven-year winning streak, and we gave them a run for their money.”
Momentum from the goal carried straight through to the second half with more pressure leading to a flurry of scoring chances straight out of the break. Just over 10 minutes into the second half, Westminster found its second goal through Evelyn Shores. Tippins and Shores played a pair of short passes to each other inside the box, and Shores was on the receiving end of the final one with enough space to slide a shot past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.
Less than three minutes later Allie Ross made sure there was no doubt about the outcome by finishing off a devastating 1-2 punch, collecting a cross and turning her defender around to find enough room for a shot.
Ross scored another goal on a shot from the middle of the penalty area with 18:22 remaining, completing yet another dominant campaign for the Wildcats. Westminster became the first program ever to win seven consecutive championships in girls soccer, and outscored its opponents 45-1 in the five playoff contests.
In the moment it was the end of a season for GAC, but in the big picture it was something greater. Not only was it the final game for the Spartans in Class AAA before moving up to Class AAAAA next season, it was also the finale on the high school careers of half a dozen seniors.
“This particular team means a lot,” Graves said. “We had six seniors; five of them were lifers at this school and they grew up at GAC. They were a part of this program for a very long time, so this hurts a little bit more because they’ve just been here for so long, and the girls surrounding them knew that. The fact that it ended here last year was tough, and the year before that the fact that we were probably going to win it all before it got stripped away. This group will always be special to me just because of coming here back-to-back, going through 2020 together, and the fact that these seniors have been together here for so long.”
For one of the most consistent programs in the state, the task will now be to fill the gaps left by those seniors and try to make another run to the title game in a higher classification.
Only time will tell, but Graves believes it is in the cards.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going to be back here next year,” Graves said. “Even though we’re going to be playing in AAAAAA, these girls don’t give up. We’re going to be here next year.”
