MACON — For Greater Atlanta Christian's girls basketball team, defense of their Class AAA state championship against Cross Creek was a case of too much Jordyn Dorsey and not enough offense of its own.
The North Carolina A&T-bound Dorsey poured in a game-high 30 points and added six rebounds, while the Spartans shot a mere 29.6 percent from the floor, which were both keys in the Razorbacks dethroning last year's champs 56-44 Friday at the Macon Centreplex.
Juniors Kaleigh Addie (18 points, 3 steals) and Jaci Bolden (14 points, four assists, 1 steal) both had solid games, while Molly Pritchard pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds to go with one point on what was otherwise a disappointing afternoon.
But it wasn't enough to keep Dorsey and Cross Creek (23-2) from constantly making things difficult all game for the Spartans (15-8) in their third trip to the title game in the last four seasons.
“Goodness gracious, I'll tell you what, we tried four different defenders on (Dorsey),” GAC coach Jessica Guarniari said. “But that's not the (only) reason we lost. We just couldn't hit shots. I mean, we were the team that was here (in the shooting background of the Macon Centreplex), but we were the ones struggling shooting here. You never know how it's going to go.”
Both teams looked a little tight early, though one started to look more comfortable late in the first quarter, which ended with Cross Creek leading 10-8.
The first break went the Razorbacks' way when Pritchard picked up her second foul late in the opening frame, and then went to the bench with her third foul with 1:14 left in the second quarter.
The 6-foot-1 junior's absence was felt on the boards after she and her five rebounds to that point departed, a particularly dire situation when shots weren't falling.
And Cross Creek took advantage by rolling up a 16-9 advantage on the glass for the first half and a whopping 44-24 edge for the game.
“Her presence on the inside is what keeps us in a lot of ball games,” Guarnieri said of Pritchard. “So having to take her out early on in the game and not have those second-chance opportunities was humongous.”
The Razorbacks built a 25-21 lead by halftime behind 15 first-half points from Dorsey, 11 in the second quarter, though Addie and Bolden kept the Spartans close with a combined 16 points.
And after Addie answered a Michaela Bogans' layup with a 3-pointer to bring GAC to within 27-24 just 1:10 into the second half, Dorsey began to take over.
The 5-foot-9 senior scored six points in a variety of ways — a pull-up jumper in the lane, two free throws and a layup in transition — over the next 1:25.
That surge ignited a run of nine straight points, with the spurt reaching as much as 12-2 after Bogans converted a conventional three-point play to give Cross Creek its largest lead at 39-26 with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
The Spartans tried to slowly chip away, with Laurren Randolph converting a jumper along the baseline, Addie driving the lane for a layup, Bolden knocking down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Pritchard pulling down an offensive rebound and hitting 1 of 2 free throws over the final 2:47 of the quarter.
The subsequent 8-3 run cut the deficit to just eight at 42-34 by the end of the period, with the Spartans having possession to perhaps do more damage to start the final frame.
But a missed 3-pointer on the opening possession of the fourth quarter wound up in the hands of Jenna Wilborn, one of her 11 boards on the day, and Erin Martin drilled a 3-pointer on the other end for a 45-34 Cross Creek lead with 6:57 left, and GAC would never get any closer than eight points the rest of the way.
“We kept saying 'Hey, this has got to be our time,'” Guarnieri said of what she told the Spartans during the break between the third and fourth quarter. “A couple of good things happened, … and we cut it to eight. At that point, we're thinking, 'Hey if we're going to go on a run, we've got to make it now.' But we just did not execute offensively. I'll take the blame for that.”
In addition to Dorsey, GAC had trouble containing Bogans, who had seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Cross Creek, as well as Jasiiyah Holmes (seven points, 12 boards) and Martin (eight points, eight rebounds).
Randolph contributed eight points and two blocked shots for the Spartans.
