An up-and-down basketball season for the Greater Atlanta Christian girls began with a hurdle.
Head coach Jessica Guarneri went into a two-week quarantine for COVID-19 a week before the first game, forcing her to miss a key week of practice and her team’s first two games. Another quarantine period followed in December, then the entire team went into quarantine in January.
There was a span of 17 days in January between games for the defending Class AAA state champions.
“Only being able to play 15 regular season games in a 25-game schedule definitely put us behind the 8-ball as far as getting the number of games we need in and getting us ready (for the playoffs),” Guarneri said.
GAC (15-7) hit another roadblock with a three-game losing streak that began Feb. 3 with a 58-54 loss to Westminster. It was followed by a 49-48 loss to Cedar Grove and a 62-60 loss to Westminster in double overtime.
“We were down at that point,” Guarneri said. “That second matchup with Westminster you could just tell how much the girls wanted it. Losing it in double overtime and having that talk to them, seeing tears in their eyes. You could tell they wanted to win. … I think that was the turning point. You could see an obvious difference two days later against Douglass, a good team. We haven’t looked back since then.”
The OT loss to Westminster is GAC’s last defeat. It defeated Douglass, which finished tied with the Spartans in the region standings, 67-52 in the next outing and rolled to the Region 5-AAA Tournament title with a convincing, 55-38 win over Westminster in the title game.
GAC has posted four straight wins in the state playoffs, the most recent a 48-35 win over previously unbeaten Upson-Lee in last week’s Final Four, and is within a victory of back-to-back state championships. The last GAC girls basketball teams to repeat as state champions were in 2001 and 2002.
The Spartans’ final test is Cross Creek (22-2) in the AAA finals Friday at noon at the Macon Centreplex.
“It’s incredible (to be back in the finals),” Guarneri said. “Last year I don’t think anybody saw us coming. I think we shocked the state last year with the run that we made and the way we came out. Having that kind of experience with four returning starters, I let my girls know, ‘Hey, this is possible (to repeat). This is on our radar. This is something we can achieve.’ It feels pretty cool. It feels pretty special to be back in this position.”
High-scoring junior Kaleigh Addie is one of those key returning players. She averages 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists. Jaci Bolden also has provided a scoring punch, averaging 15.4 points along with 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals.
The interior tandem of Laurren Randolph (8.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and Molly Pritchard (4.2 ppg, 9.6 rpg) also has been tough to handle.
“Last year ignorance was bliss and most of them had never been in that scenario before (in the playoffs), so it was just a ride,” Guarneri said. “This year with four kids who started in the state championship and going back to the state championship, it does give us an advantage in that we know what to expect and we’re ready for it.”
The Spartans didn’t know what to expect this season through the pandemic, but their coach never doubted her players could handle whatever obstacles — whether it was quarantine or a losing streak — that popped up.
“The thing about my girls is they come ready every day,” Guarneri said. “They enjoy each other’s company and they want to win for each other every day. … I can’t reiterate enough how proud I am of my team and how they fight and battle every single game. They’re true champions in my book because of their desire to win and their dedication on what we’re trying to achieve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.