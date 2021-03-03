NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team is back in the Class AAA Final Four.
The defending state champions defeated Johnson-Savannah 53-43 Wednesday in the quarterfinals behind 17 points from Jaci Bolden and 16 points from Kaleigh Addie. Molly Pritchard and Laurren Randolph added seven points each for the Spartans (14-7).
GAC hosts its state semifinal matchup Saturday at 3 p.m. against Upson-Lee.
