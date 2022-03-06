MILLEDGEVILLE — Greater Atlanta Christian's girls basketball team dominated offensively and took a 66-46 victory over Pierce County on Saturday night in the Class AAA Final Four at Georgia College.
The Spartans, in the finals for a third straight season, will face Lumpkin County in the Class AAA championship game, scheduled for March 11 at 1 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex.
“I feel fantastic,” said GAC girls coach Jessica Guarneri. “I am not satisfied, though. I want to win the state championship. Come practice we’re going to work on everything. Lumpkin is a very dynamic team on offense and defense.”
GAC (25-6) started its outstanding performance from quarter one and kept it going for the whole 32-minute contest. Kaleigh Addie led the first-quarter scoring with 11 points, including five field goals. The Spartans nabbed the lead early and never let it go, taking the first quarter 16-7.
Pierce County (24-6) came to the second quarter with the hot hands as both squads netted 15 apiece. Trinity Thomas and Jaci Bolden led the scoring for the Spartans both tallying six points as GAC closed the half leading 31-22.
Both teams came out of the half hot as the Spartans took the third quarter 17-14. Thomas had eight points in the third and GAC entered the fourth quarter up 48-36.
The Spartans had their best quarter in the fourth, outscoring the Bears 18-10. There were several different shooters knocking down points to lead GAC to victory with Addie and Thomas leading the offense with five points apiece in the period.
GAC had three double-digit scorers in Addie, Thomas and Bolden. Those three accounted for 58 of the 66 points. Addie led the charge netting 21 points, 16 coming from inside the arc. She went 5-for-5 from the free-throw line, in addition to four assists and three steals.
“My shot wasn’t really on tonight,” said Addie. “Through the game, I was thinking drive. I really focus on my free throws. Throughout my career, I would make one miss one so when we would play 31 at practice I would really focus on making all of them.”
Thomas tallied 19 points, the second-highest on the squad, and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Bolden came in as the third leading shooter with 18 points to go with three assists and two steals. She made two layups, and, on both layups, she was sent to the line for the and-one shot. She went 5-for-7 at the line.
“I am really happy that I was able to contribute,” said Bolden. “I was really excited to be able to pick the win up and make it to the finals for the third year in a row. We’re ready to compete and us seniors are ready to go out with a bang.”
Myla Benton added four points and seven rebounds for the Spartans.
