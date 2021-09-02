Greater Atlanta Christian's Will Hardy (5) stops Oconee County's Jake Johnson (9) during their GHSA Class AAA semifinal playoff game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross. (Photo: Will Fagan)
Decatur, a state playoff team in Class AAAAA the past two seasons, is off to a great start to 2021 after routing AAAAAAA Dunwoody 48-7 in the opener and grinding out a 13-6 win over Wesleyan last week. Its defense held Wesleyan to a pair of field goals.
The matchup is the home opener for GAC.
“Decatur is off to a strong start to the season with talented players on both sides of the ball,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said.
GAC’s season got off to a rough start in a lopsided loss to Tennessee power Lipscomb Academy, but the Spartans looked better, particularly on defense, in last Friday’s 16-12 loss at Lovett.
“We are excited to play at home and take the next step in our development as a team,” Hardy said. “Though we came up a little short last week, I was proud of our team’s effort and growth. We have had a good week of practice and we are excited for our hard work to translate onto the field.”
Will Hardy and Josh Williamson had touchdown catches last week against Lovett, in addition to standing out defensively. Hardy had 18 tackles (two for losses) and a pass breakup, and Williamson had five tackles and an interception. Luke Hicks had four tackles and an interception, while Cole Boyden (11 tackles) and Louie Fabec (10 1/2 tackles) also played well.
