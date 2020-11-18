Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 8-0, 5-0 region
Last week: Beat Carver-Atlanta 35-20
Redan Raiders (5-AAA)
Coach: Derek Vaughn
Record: 2-3, 1-2 region
Last week: Had a bye
GAC wrapped up another region championship last week, an opportunity created when Cedar Grove forfeited region wins for using an ineligible player. The Spartans held a talented Carver offense in check, particularly in the second half behind standout games from Hudson Higgins (10 tackles, three for losses, one sack), Aidan Bailey (10 tackles) and Joseph Rose (eight tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery).
The top offensive performers in the Carver win included Deymon Fleming (15 of 19 passing for 176 yards, four TDs, 11 rushes for 40 yards, TD), Brooks Miller (five catches for 74 yards, three TDs, 1 interception on defense), Will Gary (24 rushes for 97 yards, 31-yard catch), Saiku White (five catches for 54 yards, TD), Michael Carr (winning blocking grade) and Bobby Kincade (winning blocking grade).
GAC's state playoff seed is locked in at No. 1, but the Spartans are after another sharp performance in the regular-season finale.
"We are looking to finish the regular season well with a strong performance vs. Redan," Hardy said. "We have a true team with so many different players stepping up to make important contributions in all three phases of the game. We are led by a special senior class filled with outstanding young men. We feel like our team is getting better every week and playing our best football of the year."
Redan's last two games have been called off because of COVID-19 issues — its last game was Oct. 30 against Westminster.
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Avondale Stadium
