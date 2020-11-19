DECATUR — Greater Atlanta Christian’s football team capped an unbeaten regular season with a 42-8 victory over Redan on Thursday night at Avondale Stadium.
The Spartans (9-0, 6-0) already had wrapped up the Region 5-AAA title and a No. 1 seed for next week’s state playoffs.
“It was a great way to finish up an undefeated regular season and a region championship,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “We had a lot of different guys making plays. I’m proud of this team. It’s a true team, guys who care about each other and lift each other up.”
All but one of GAC’s scores came in the first half.
Deymon Fleming’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Hardy was the first score, and it was followed by an 11-yard TD run from Brooks Miller and a 13-yard TD run from Hardy. Josh Sharpe then threw an 8-yard TD pass to Miller, and Will Gary closed the first-half scoring with a 6-yard TD run.
Sharpe threw another TD, an 8-yarder, to Christian Alvear in the third quarter.
The GAC defense, led by seniors Paul Bower and Wil Collins, held Redan scoreless until a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining.
