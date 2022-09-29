Daisy_Xavier.jpg

Xavier Daisy

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian trailed just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Cambridge scored 36 unanswered points to take a 43-13 Region 6-AAAAA victory Thursday night at GAC.

“First off, hats off to Cambridge,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Football’s a fair game and they made the plays and earned it. Not disappointed in our effort; our guys tried hard, worked hard and prepared well but we did not execute well.”

