NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian trailed just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Cambridge scored 36 unanswered points to take a 43-13 Region 6-AAAAA victory Thursday night at GAC.
“First off, hats off to Cambridge,” GAC head coach Tim Hardy said. “Football’s a fair game and they made the plays and earned it. Not disappointed in our effort; our guys tried hard, worked hard and prepared well but we did not execute well.”
GAC junior quarterback Jack Stanton completed 12 of 25 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked eight times. Xavier Daisy caught four passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
GAC (3-3 overall, 1-1 in the region) had a 10-play drive to start the game but turned the ball over on downs at the Cambridge 34.
Midway through the first quarter, Cambridge (4-2, 2-0) took a 7-0 lead when Christian Isibor scored on a 46-yard run.
On its next possession, GAC made it to the Cambridge 35 but faced a fourth and 13. The Spartans went for it and the gamble paid off as Stanton completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Daisy. The extra point was blocked to put the score at 7-6.
“We’ve had some success throwing the ball to Xavier,” Hardy said. “He’s played really well out there and we try to get the ball to him and he made a great play. Jack put it up in the air and that was good.”
Cambridge scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-6 lead into halftime. The Bears added two more touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 43-6.
GAC was able to put together a 14-play drive of nearly eight minutes late third quarter and into the fourth.
The Spartans got to the Cambridge 37 and on a fourth and 14 play, Stanton completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Daisy. Brandon Beckham made the extra point to make the score 43-13.
GAC has a bye week next week but gets back into action for a region game at North Springs Oct. 14. The Spartans play host to Kell Oct. 21 before playing two road games to close out the regular season (Oct. 28 at Chattahoochee and Nov. 4 at Centennial).
“We’ve got everything in the world ahead of us,” Hardy said of the team’s outlook for the final four games of the season. “We’ve got a bye week and we’ll come back ready to rock. We’ve got great things ahead of us.”
