NORCROSS – Greater Atlanta Christian fell victim to a second-half surge by Sandy Creek and fell 37-3 in Region 5-AAA action Friday night at Spartan Stadium.The Spartans (2-5, 2-2) trailed only 17-3 at the half, thanks to a Branan Rountree 43-yard field goal, but could not hold off the Patriots. GAC's defense was led by Cole Boyden and Will Gary, as well as interceptions by Will Hardy and Braylen Burgess and a fumble recovery G.L. Tiberia. 