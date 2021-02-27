LAFAYETTE — Region 6-AAA champion Lafayette eliminated Greater Atlanta Christian in Saturday’s Class AAA boys basketball second round, improving to 22-1 with a 63-54 victory.
The Spartans (17-12) were led by 22 points from Josh Fulton. GAC also got solid play from Saiku White (11 points, six rebounds), Eddie Page (11 points, four rebounds) and LaMarr Randolph (five points, eight rebounds).
