After an 0-4 start against a tough opening schedule, a young Greater Atlanta Christian football team closed the season with a 4-2 run to make the playoffs for the 10th straight season under head coach Tim Hardy. That finish would have been 5-1 if not for a heartbreaking, 22-20 loss to Carver-Atlanta on Oct. 29.
The Spartans have entered the state playoffs as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the past decade, but their No. 4 seed this season brings a tough first-round test Friday against unbeaten Region 7-AAA champion Cherokee Bluff in the Class AAA first round. The Bears have made great strides in a short time under head coach Tommy Jones, a Brookwood grad who launched the new program in 2018. Jones, Dacula’s head coach from 2013-17, led his team to a 10-2 record last season and to a repeat region champion this year.
Cherokee Bluff averages 238.4 rushing yards led by Jayquan Smith, who has rushed for 1,368 yards and 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Sebastian Irons has thrown for 1,157 yards and 15 TDs, much of that to Marlion Jackson (31 catches, 504 yards, 9 TDs).
That offense presents a challenge to a GAC defense spearheaded by Virginia recruit Will Hardy, who has a team-high 115 tackles and eight interceptions. Cole Boyden (74 tackles) and Louie Fabec (62 tackles) also have been among the unit’s tackling leaders.
GAC’s offense has improved through the season. Gannon Hearst (595 rushing yards, five TDs) leads the ground game, while quarterback Josh Sharpe has thrown for 820 yards and nine TDs. Josh Williamson (37-389-2) and Will Hardy (30-471-5) have been the top receivers.
