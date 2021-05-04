NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian gutted out an 8-5 win over Woodward Academy on Tuesday, advancing to the Class AAAAA-A state boys lacrosse quarterfinals.
Freshman Harrison Voelzke had three first-half goals for the Spartans, and Aidan Bailey and James Canipe had two goals each. Bailey also went 14-for-17 on faceoffs.
Thomas Lowman added a goal and had seven groundballs.
GAC travels to fellow area champion Starr’s Mill on Friday for the Elite Eight.
