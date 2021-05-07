FAYETTEVILLE — The Greater Atlanta Christian boys lacrosse team is headed to the Class AAAAA-A Final Four after Friday night’s 6-4 win at Starr’s Mill.
The Spartans will host Pace Academy on Wednesday in the semifinals.
GAC dominated defensively in building a 4-0 halftime lead and holding Starr’s Mill scoreless until midway through the third quarter.
Harrison Voelzke had two goals and the Spartans got one goal each from Joseph Rose, Connor Maxa, Mason Duriez and Will Gary.
