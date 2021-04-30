Greater Atlanta Christian held its spring signing ceremony this week to honor nine seniors who will play sports at the college level.
The college recruits include football players Tre Henry (Samford) and Brooks Miller (North Carolina) and lacrosse players Kearston Dixon (Lee) and Andrew Kahn (Centre).
The Spartans also celebrated Eli Durnell (East Georgia State baseball), Paige Evans (Chicago soccer), Katharine Alsobrook (Washington and Lee swimming), Will Trocchi (Methodist tennis) and Marcus Wilson (Berry track).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.