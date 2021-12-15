Greater Atlanta Christian football team captains Will Hardy and Addison Nichols signed with major college football programs Wednesday.
Hardy, originally a Virginia comment before its coaching change, signed with North Carolina, while Nichols signed with Tennessee.
“We are proud of Addison and Will and their opportunities to compete at the highest level of college football,” said Hardy, also Will’s father. “Both of them are outstanding representatives of GAC and our football program. They are excellent students and motivated athletes. They will be great additions to the Tennessee and North Carolina programs both on and off the field.”
Hardy earned all-state, all-county and Region 5-AAA Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior for GAC’s state playoff team. He led all classifications with eight interceptions, had 133 tackles and had 1,153 all-purpose yards along with 10 touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety prospect, who sports a 4.5 GPA, is a fifth-generation college football player, a lineage that includes his father, a former quarterback at Wheaton (Ill.). His older brother Jackson Hardy is a quarterback at Richmond.
Hardy considered Virginia, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College and Pittsburgh before settling on the Tar Heels.
“I am excited to sign with the University of North Carolina,” Will Hardy said. “I love the coaches, the academics and the school’s commitment to excellence. I have had a great high school football experience at GAC and am excited for the next four years in Chapel Hill. Go Heels!”
Nichols earned all-state and first-team all-region honors at offensive line this season. The 6-5, 310-pounder, an Eagle Scout who maintains a 3.7 GPA, chose Tennessee over powers like Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, USC and North Carolina.
“I am excited to sign with The University of Tennessee,” Nichols said. “The coaching staff brings great culture and success to the team and I am beyond excited to be a part of it. Coming from a high school with those same values it will be a much easier transition and I am thrilled to be in Knoxville for the next four years. Go Vols!”
