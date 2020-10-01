Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 2-0
Last week: Had a bye
Burke County Bears (4-AAA)
Coach: Eric Parker
Record: 0-1
Last week: Had a bye
This late addition to the schedule because of COVID-19 cancellations works well for both GAC and Burke County, both Class AAA teams in need of a football game. Burke County hasn’t played since Sept. 4, a 58-26 loss to Benedictine, because of positive COVID-19 tests and GAC has gone through a two-week break because of Hart County’s coronavirus cancellation in the Spartans’ last scheduled game.
Burke is on a run of 13 straight state playoff appearances, and won 28 games the past three seasons.
“Burke County has a great football tradition and talented team,” Hardy said. “They have excellent size up front and speed on the perimeter. We are excited about the challenge of traveling to Waynesboro and competing with them on Friday night.”
Hardy hopes his team returns from the two-week break with the same kind of defensive performance from the first two games. GAC blanked Denmark 20-0 in the opener, then shut own Lovett 10-3 in Game 2. The unit has given up just 334 yards through two games and has intercepted nine passes, led by three from Saiku White and two from Josh Williamson.
The Spartans also have gotten big defensive seasons so far from players like Aidan Bailey (team highs of 20 tackles, 16 solos, two sacks) and Joseph Rose (15 tackles, interception).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Burke County High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.