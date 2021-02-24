MONROE — Greater Atlanta Christian went on the road for a 59-53 victory over Monroe Area on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AAA boys basketball playoffs.
Josh Fulton had 21 points, and LaMarr Randolph had 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the victory. GAC (17-11) also got contributions from Saiku White (11 points, five rebounds), Eddie Page (11 rebounds) and Carlton Lucas (11 points).
The Spartans play at Region 6-AAA champion Lafayette in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.