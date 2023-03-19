Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys track and field team won its GAC Invitational, a 10-team meet, on Saturday.
The Spartans had 134 points to edge runner-up St. Pius’ 126. The Providence Christian boys placed sixth at 58.
In the 13-team girls meet, Grayson was second with 107 points, finishing behind only Heritage’s 157. GAC’s girls were third at 96 and Providence’s girls placed ninth at 41.
Colton Harsh won two events to lead the GAC boys, taking first in both the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 33 seconds) and the 800 (2:03.54). Teammates Addison Alsobrook (3,200, 9:55.52) and Charles Phillips (400, 51.53) also posted event wins.
The Spartan boys were first in two relays, the 1,600 relay (3:38.21) and the 3,200 relay (8:31.88).
Kijana Callwood swept the throws — winning the discus at 117-2 and the shot put at 34-10 1/4 — to lead the Grayson girls. GAC’s lone girls winner was Nia Wilson in the 200 (24.16).
Providence Christian’s Ellison Chadwick was a double winner in the girls meet in the 400 (57.48) and the long jump (17-6 1/4).
