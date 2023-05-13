ROME — Greater Atlanta Christian won its rubber match with region rival Chattahoochee, and added to its boys tennis legacy Saturday.
The Spartans defeated Chattahoochee 3-0 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, winning the boys program’s eighth state championship since 2001. It was GAC’s first boys title since 2015, as well as its first since jumping into Class AAAAA this season from AAA.
“It’s been eight years since the last time we won, so we had a spell (without a state title),” GAC coach Brett Harte said. “We have a young group, a fairly young group. ... They haven’t really been through this experience much. It was fun to see them go through the region tournament and the state playoffs. We were full of expectations, but I just didn’t know how they would react when you get to the state championship with a lot more people watching and more pressure. I was really proud of them.”
GAC’s latest championship came against a familiar foe. Chattahoochee defeated the Spartans — who finished 24-2, also losing to McCallie (Tenn.) — 3-2 in the regular season. In the region tournament, GAC defeated Chattahoochee 3-2.
The Spartans cruised through the state bracket without conceding a point in victories over Villa Rica (4-0, first round), Calhoun (5-0, second round), Decatur (3-0, quarterfinals) and McIntosh (5-0, semifinals) before a third match with Region 6-AAAAA rival Chattahoochee.
“We had a strong team (coming into this season),” Harte said. “We knew moving up to 5A there were some good schools with strong tennis legacies. We thought it was going to be a battle just in the region. We had high expectations, but we knew it was going to be tough.”
In the AAAAA championship match, Jack Morrison and Ayaan Valiani scored a quick 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles for GAC’s first point. Harrison Kemp followed with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles for a 2-0 lead.
Jason Kim, who will play at the U.S. Naval Academy, won the clinching point with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 1 singles. When the team victory wrapped up, GAC’s Nico Warner and Atlas Covey were up a set at No. 1 doubles, while Martin Ticona was in a battle at No. 2 singles.
“They beat us 3-2 in the regular season, we beat them in the region championship 3-2 and they were both great matches,” Harte said. “We were anticipating another tough match. We got them 3-0, but all the matches were good matches. It could have easily been 3-2.”
