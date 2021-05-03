AUGUSTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team reached the Class AAA state finals with a 3-0 win over Richmond Academy on Monday.
Jack Olinger earned a point at No. 2 singles, and swept the doubles matches against Richmond. Liam Hosfeld and Thomas Witherspoon won at No. 1 doubles, and Noah Warner and Jack Lail won at No. 2 doubles.
GAC, the Region 5-AAA runner-up, will face 5-AAA champion Westminster in the state finals Saturday at 1 p.m. The match will be played at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Spartans previously defeated Brantley County 3-0, Cherokee Bluff 3-0 and Stephens County 5-0 heading into the semifinals.
