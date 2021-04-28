NAHUNTA — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team advanced to the Class AAA Final Four with a 3-0 win at Brantley County on Wednesday.
The Spartans earned the No. 2 doubles point with the team of Noah Warner and Jack Lail, and got a No. 2 singles win from Jack Olinger before Will Trocchi won the clinching match at No. 3 singles.
GAC will play at Richmond Academy or Coahulla Creek in the semifinals.
