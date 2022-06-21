©Dale Zanine 2022_05_04 1539.jpg
Buy Now

Greater Atlanta Christian’s Matthew Taylor (11) celebrates after winning the Class AAA boys soccer state championship over Oconee County at McEachern High School.

 Dale Zanine

The Greater Atlanta Christian boys soccer team finished No. 20 nationally in the final United Soccer Coaches High School Spring Rankings for 2022.

The Spartans went 19-3 this past season and won the Class AAA state championship.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.